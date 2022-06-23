New artistic project extends ‘Words of Change’ beyond Pride in Singapore

Pink Dot SG and Virtue APAC have partnered to launch an artistic collaboration project to turn messages of support into art pieces and drive conversations around LGBTQIA+ issues well beyond Pride month.

Singapore’s annual gathering in support of LGBTQIA+ law reform drew thousands of people to Hong Lim Park earlier this month. Supporters of the event called on the nation’s government to take action and remove the British colonial era laws.

Created by Virtue APAC, Words of Change is inviting artists to transform heartfelt messages of hope written by attendees of Singapore’s annual Pink Dot event for LGBTQIA+ equality, into art pieces. These works will then be exhibited across a network of public spaces on the island, preserving the inspirational messages beyond the one-day event.

“Hong Lim Park may be the only place in Singapore that one can protest without a permit, but our capacity to effect change as individuals doesn’t have to be limited by the boundaries of the park,” Clement Tan from Pink Dot SG said.

“This project not only celebrates the inspiring words of our participants, but captures their spirit of hope, their determined energy, and their hunger for progress. Change can only come through sustained dialogue and action, and we hope this project will spark just that.”

Virtue APAC, which has its regional hub in Singapore and builds brands from inside culture, has already signed up 32 artists and 20 businesses for Words of Change, but are calling on more to join this community initiative.

“Pink Dot is a landmark event for the LGBTQ+ community and allies who support the belief that everyone deserves the freedom to love,” Nuno Dores, Associate Creative Director at Virtue APAC added.

“Each year messages of hope and love are written by participants at the event, but once the event finishes they all go into storage, never to be seen again. We wanted to give these messages longevity, recognising that issues impacting LGBTQ+ people don’t end once the event or Pride month is over.”

“Tapping into Singapore’s vibrant artistic community, we are encouraging all those with a creative flair to reimagine these words as art, with the pieces to be displayed across the island, preserving them and extending the conversation around equality for months to come. Virtue is delighted to be partnering with Pink Dot SG on this important initiative.”

The Words of Change artwork will be live in venues across Singapore from August to September.

