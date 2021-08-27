New business networking club supports local not-for-profits

A new business networking event launched in Perth this month, and alongside giving people an opportunity to meet and develop their professional networks, they also aim to help local not-for-profits and social enterprises.

The new event was founded by Justin Barnes, a member of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

Perth Networking Club held its inaugural ‘Formal Uprising’ event which saw 63 individuals from across the Perth’s business community meet and mingle. For their first event the group picked The Underground Collaborative as their organisation to support.

The Perth Networking Club proudly announced that they raised $610.00 through ticket sales for the event, which will be passed on to The Underground Collaborative, which is a social enterprise in Perth that exists to provide employment and housing solutions for people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

The groups next event will support GOSAC – Give Our Strays A Chance. Dean Morris, the 18-year-old who founded GOSAC will be speaking at the event to tell people why he created the organisation which raises awareness, and gets donations, to animal shelters and pounds. GOSAC has saved a countless number of animals from euthanasia.

The next event is coming up on 15th September at Market Grounds and tickets are on sale now.

If you’ve got a not-for-profit group that could use some support from Perth Networking Club, let them know about your organisation.

