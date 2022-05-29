New festival with terrific truffles and fine wine in magic Manjimup

If you’re a lover of truffles, there is still a chance to enjoy the famed fungi in Manjimup this year.

From June 24 to 26, the new Manjimup Truffle and Wine Festival will showcase the best local producers and makers with truffle tours, gourmet degustation dinners, dog hunts, farm visits, wine tastings, entertainment and wine masterclasses.

It’s an opportunity to take a unique discovery tour across the Manjimup and Pemberton regions and book truffle-themed experiences at numerous acclaimed venues including Truffle Hill Wines, Hidden River Estate, Ampersand Estates, Tall Timbers Manjimup, Pemberley of Pemberton, Stonebarn Estate and more.

Leading chefs from around the world will also be in attendance to experience the local truffle season, along with TV chef personalities Alistair McLeod and Laura Sharrad (pictured above). Sharrad was a runner-up on thew popular cooking show MasterChef Australia.

The event is supported by the Manjimup and Pemberton Chambers of Commerce, Southern Forest Food Council, Shire of Manjimup and Tourism WA.

It comes after the annual Truffle Kerfuffle, operating since 2011, was cancelled this year.

“We wanted to be sure the annual truffle season was marked in some way, given the Shire of Manjimup is the largest producer of black truffles in the southern hemisphere, so we will be opening our farm and truffle restaurant for the whole weekend to celebrate,” Truffle Hill Wine Director Stuart Hutchinson said.

“There are more than 60 local truffières and they provide 95 per cent of Australia’s production, so it’s important we continue to highlight what’s on offer.

“Demand for high-quality, high-value food and beverage products is increasing, with many consumers now seeking out specialised products and experiences – and the Shire of Manjimup has those in spades.”

Listed Sista Events is responsible for coordinating the festival.

“It’s an opportunity for the Manjimup-Pemberton community to host satellite events at multiple venues, both during the day and evening, to showcase the abundance of truffles and wines available,” organiser Mia Kriznic said.

“Venues are spread across the shire with various options of breakfast, lunch, dinner and farm tours, all focused on truffles, wines and local produce.

“Research from the World Food Travel Association shows that 93 per cent of travellers now seek unique and memorable food and drink experiences, which is why the Manjimup Truffle and Wine Festival is so important for tourism in the region.”

Debbie Oliver from Queensland-based Lady Truffle Fine Foods is coming west for the festival and said truffle-lovers were spoilt for choice in Australia.

“It’s a huge industry Down Under and we should be proud!” she said.

“It’s a shame the Truffle Kerfuffle was cancelled and hopefully it may be back next year – but we felt the community and businesses shouldn’t miss out on celebrating all things truffle in the truffle capital of Australia.

“Fungi are arguably one of the most fascinating and mysterious foods in the world.

“Combine the elements of Mother Nature, a devoted puppy as your work companion and the addictive aroma and flavour of the unique truffle and you may begin to understand the allure.”

Manjimup Gateway Hotel is hosting several truffle-related events with some already sold out.

“The Truffle Two Tooth Tumbler Dinner and Truffle Fire, Farmer and Flanno Night have been incredibly popular but we’ve still got tickets for Truffles and Tunes, featuring talented multi-instrumentalist Mitch King on June 26,” owner Paul Fowler said.

“Plus we’re offering takeaway truffle pizzas every night and will have fresh truffle sales across the weekend.”

For more information and details of confirmed events, visit www.manjimuptruffleandwinefestival.com.au – events will continue to be added in the lead-up to the festival.

Source: Media Release

