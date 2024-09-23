Search
New film ‘The Greatest’ explores closeted life in the 1960s

Culture

Upcoming film The Greatest is the debut feature from director Ryan Sarno and it’s been getting positive reviews since it had its first screening at Cinequest earlier this year.

Set in New York in the 1960’s, the film follows the story of couple Jay and Beverly who are ready to wed and settle down for an aspirational life of careers, property ownership, cars, and family.

Then Jay meets Ricky, a handsome waiter with whom he begins a passionate love affair. Their lives become tumultuous when a police raid on a bar exposes the secret relationship.

The film explores the pressure of society’s expectations, the love triangle between the three characters, and shows us a time when the lives of LGBTIQA+ people were very different.

The film is currently making its way round the festival circuit, but cinema fans will be hoping it gets a wider release.

The film stars Issac Nevrla as Jay, Sergio Acevedo as Ricky and Isabella Jacobsen as Beverly.

Take a look at the trailer.

