‘Heartstopper’ will conclude with a feature film rather than a fourth series

Popular Netflix show Heartstopper is coming to an end, and it’s going to wrap up with a feature film rather than a fourth series.

The series is based on Alice Oseman’s incredibly popular graphic novel series that follows the teenage romance of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, and the lives of their closeknit group of friends.

- Advertisement -

The movie finale will pick up from where the third series ended, where Nick and Charlie took their relationship to the next level.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie in ‘Heartstopper’

Fans might have a while to wait though for the final instalment; they’re only schedule to begin filming in the English summer which means it will likely be 2026 before the film makes its way on to our screens.

The series has made stars out of many of the actors it featured including Joe Locke who plays Charlie and Kit Connor who plays Nick. Both will serve as Executive Producers on the final film.

Since the series started Connor has appeared on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet and appears in the new Alex garland film Warfare, while Locke had a season in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and he also starred in the Marvel series Agatha All Along. Costar Yasmin Feeney has gone on to appear in Doctor Who, while Sebastian Croft, who appeared in the first two series as Ben Hope went on to appear in the movie How to Date Billy Walsh.

Creator Alice Oseman shared her excitement about the final outing.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” Oseman said. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

The graphic novel series will also be coming to an end with the release of its sixth volume, which will cover the same period as the film. With Nick heading off to university, and Charie finding new confidence at school, will their relationship survive?

Say “Hi” the crew on last time.