K-pop star Bain from Just B shares that he’s part of the LGBTIQA+ community

K-pop stair Bain from the band Just B has shared that he’s part of the LGBTIQA+ community. The singer made the announcement on stage during a Los Angeles show.

“I’m fucking proud to be part of the LGBT community,” Bain said before launching into a cover of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

- Advertisement -

He followed up his statement the following day with an Instagram post sharing a video of the moment which captured the positive reaction of his fans.

Just B are a South Korean boy band that consists of six members, alongside Bain there’s Geonu, Lim Ji-min, Siwoo, DY and Sangwoo.

The band released their first song in 2021 and since then have released four EPs and a stack of singles. Their most recent offering is the single Chest.

In 2018 Holland became one of the few K-pop stars to share that they were gay. In 2022 the singer reported that he’d been attacked in the street over his sexuality.



The conservative country has few celebrities who have publicly shared they are same sex attracted, and the local queer scene largely exists behind closed doors.



Follow Bain on Instagram.