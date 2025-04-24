Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

K-pop star Bain from Just B shares that he’s part of the LGBTIQA+ community

Culture

K-pop stair Bain from the band Just B has shared that he’s part of the LGBTIQA+ community. The singer made the announcement on stage during a Los Angeles show.

 “I’m fucking proud to be part of the LGBT community,” Bain said before launching into a cover of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

- Advertisement -

He followed up his statement the following day with an Instagram post sharing a video of the moment which captured the positive reaction of his fans.

Just B are a South Korean boy band that consists of six members, alongside Bain there’s Geonu, Lim Ji-min, Siwoo, DY and Sangwoo.

The band released their first song in 2021 and since then have released four EPs and a stack of singles. Their most recent offering is the single Chest.

In 2018 Holland became one of the few K-pop stars to share that they were gay. In 2022 the singer reported that he’d been attacked in the street over his sexuality.

The conservative country has few celebrities who have publicly shared they are same sex attracted, and the local queer scene largely exists behind closed doors.

Follow Bain on Instagram.

Latest

Culture

A Madonna song has just surpassed a billion views on YouTube – can you guess which one?

0
It's maybe not the first song that comes to mind, or even the second, or third.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

0
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.
News

German cardinal calls for next Pope to embrace Catholic teachings on homosexuality

0
Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller says an Orthodox leader must be the next Pope.
News

‘Senate Twink’ shares he has a new life in Australia

0
Aidan Maese-Czeropski has given his first interview about the 2023 scandal.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

A Madonna song has just surpassed a billion views on YouTube – can you guess which one?

0
It's maybe not the first song that comes to mind, or even the second, or third.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

0
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.
News

German cardinal calls for next Pope to embrace Catholic teachings on homosexuality

0
Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller says an Orthodox leader must be the next Pope.
News

‘Senate Twink’ shares he has a new life in Australia

0
Aidan Maese-Czeropski has given his first interview about the 2023 scandal.
Lifestyle

Ten and Sen is bringing spicy curry ramen to Leederville

0
The newest ramen joint has something special to offer.

A Madonna song has just surpassed a billion views on YouTube – can you guess which one?

Graeme Watson -
It's maybe not the first song that comes to mind, or even the second, or third.
Read more

On This Gay Day | In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

OUTinPerth -
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.
Read more

German cardinal calls for next Pope to embrace Catholic teachings on homosexuality

Graeme Watson -
Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller says an Orthodox leader must be the next Pope.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture