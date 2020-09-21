New French sounds with Yelle, Bilal and Lous and The Yakuza

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

There’s just something very mermerising about the French language that always makes us love musicians from France. Here’s three newly released tunes that we’re vybing to right now.

Eurovision star Bilal Hassani has a new tune too, it’s not as fierce as the last couple of tracks he put out, but we’re still loving his looks.

A new discovery is Lous and The Yakuza. Who has an impressive video for their very smooth RnB sounds. Fronted by Marie-Pierra Kakoma. Their album Gore is out in October.

Yelle has already put out a couple of great tunes from their new album L’Ère du Verseau . Now they’re back fresh single J’veuz un chien.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.