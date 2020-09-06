New hiking group for gay and bisexual men heads to the hills

A new social group for gay and bisexual men has formed, with guys getting together on weekends for hiking expeditions.

Local man Jesse Fleay formed the group out of a desire to make connections with other gay and bisexual men. Appearing on RTRFM’s All Things Queer Fleay said he felt it was important that there were more ways for people to meet each other outside of social dating apps.

“In our community apps like Grindr can be focused on one thing – and we all know what that is – and I just thought that it was important that we’re all connecting, so we are all focusing on our wellbeing, our mental health, our connection to country, which is important to me from a Noongar perspective.”

After creating a Facebook group to see if other local guys would be interested in joining the regular hiking expeditions he and his friends were going on, Fleay said he was surprised by the response.

Fleay said there were a lot of gay and bisexual men who were looking to make new friends and many had little interest in the club scene.

“A lot of people just feel like they don’t belong and a lot of gay and bi men are looking for ways to share friendships, so it’s all positive.”

Fleay said the group had been focusing on walks through national parks, especially those which have a link to the local indigenous culture.

Perth Gay and Bi Men’s Hikers can be on Facebook, and also check out the WA Wanders walking group.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.