New mental health project seeks queer voice actor – could it be you?

Are you an LGBTQIA+ person aged 16+ living in the Perth metropolitan area and have experience in acting or as a voice actor? Queer Company is looking for you.

Queer Company, is a project of the Mental Health Commission. It includes the development of five x five-minute animated training videos designed to build capacity for mental health and alcohol and other drug service staff.

The team behind the project are looking for dynamic local LGBTQIA+ people to voice the dialogue of 6 gender and sexuality diverse characters. These characters are diverse in age, ethnicity and general fabulousness just like our community.

The development and production of the animations will take place over the next 18 months, with one animation produced every four months.

If this sounds like a project that you would like to be involved with email [email protected] with your details to receive an audition pack.

Expressions of Interest are open until Monday 22nd August 2022 and must be from people in the Perth metropolitan area.

OIP Staff

