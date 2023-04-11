New Noah Riseman book will explore Australia’s transgender history

A new book from academic Professor Noah Riseman will explore Australia’s transgender history.

Here’s the blurb for the upcoming book Transgender Australia: A History Since 1910.

“Trans and gender diverse people have always been present in Australian life, whether they’ve lived quiet lives in the country, performed in cabaret shows, worked on the streets or run for parliament. But over the last century there have been remarkable changes in how they have identified and expressed themselves.

“Transgender Australia is the first book to chart the changing social, medical, legal and lived experiences of trans and gender diverse people in Australia since 1910. Drawing on over a hundred oral history interviews and previously unexamined documents and media reports, it highlights how trans people have tried to live authentically while navigating a society that often treated them like outcasts.

“It is the first book to chart the history of gender diverse Australians, exploring both progress and ongoing battles. It is also a celebration of ways that transgender participation has enriched our lives in all its cultural diversity.”

The book is being published by Melbourne University Press and is scheduled to be released on 26th September.

Riseman is Professor of History at Australian Catholic University, where he specialises in Australian histories of sexuality, gender and race. The upcoming release will be his fifth book. In 2020 he was the co-author of Pride in Defence: The Australian Military and LGBTI Service since 1945, which was written alongside Dr Shirlene Robinson.

OIP Staff

