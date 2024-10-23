New Order to tour in 2025 with first show at Perth’s RAC Arena

Iconic synth-pop pioneers, New Order have today announced an Australian tour for March 2025.

The tour will see them perform all the biggest hits from their impressive four-decade, drawing on their 10 album of material they’ll be visiting Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in March 2025.

- Advertisement -

Their first Australian tour since 2020, New Order will play RAC Arena (Perth) on March 5, Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Melbourne) on March 8, Riverstage (Brisbane) on March 11, and finishing up with two shows on the spectacular Sydney Opera House Forecourt on March 14 and 15.

In a statement the band said they were excited to be touring Australia again.

“It’s an honour to be coming back to perform in one of our favourite places. We sadly had to cancel a Melbourne show in March 2020, as a consequence of Covid and are so happy we can come back to play again. We’ve always loved playing in Australia and are excited to be returning for a run of very special shows in 2025. Good things come to those who wait!”

There will be a fan presale live from 11:00am (local time) Monday 28 October until 9am (local time) Thursday 31 October, with general public tickets on sale from 10am (local time) Thursday 31 October. Tickets available from teglive.com.au.

The band grew out of the demise of Joy Division following the death of lead singer Ian Curtis. From that tragedy the members of the band built a new group who had a more electronic sound than their previous group.

The band first visited Australia in 1982, shortly after the release of their debut album, Movement. Over the years, they have returned multiple times, captivating Australian audiences with their unique blend of post-punk and electronic music.

Initially formed by Bernard Sumner who took on vocal alongside guitar, bassist Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris, they were soon joined by keyboardist Gillian Gilbert.

They had a sting of acclaimed albums in the 1980’s including Movement, Power Corruption & Lies, Low-Life, Brotherhood and Technique.

One of their biggest hits was Blue Monday which was only released as a 12inch extended version. Among their other much-loved tunes is Shellshock, Bizarre Love Triangle, True Faith and Confusion.

After the band released their Republic record in 1993 the members split off to explore different side projects. Bernard Sumner had already formed Electronic with guitarist Johnny Marr from The Smiths, while Peter Hook created his bands Revenge and Monaco. Amusing the now married Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert formed a duo called The Other Two.

For the next five years the band members spent time apart before getting back together for a reunion in 1998. In 2001 they returned to recording music and have released four more albums, their most recent offering was 2015’s Music Complete.

Gillian Gilbert left the band in to focus on raising the family’s children, Phil Cunningham replaced her in the lineup.

Peter Hook called it quits in 2009 saying he could no longer work with his bandmates; he’s went on to form the outfit Freebass, and now tours d the world with his own band Peter Hook and The Light playing the hits of both Joy Division and New Order.

Gilbert returned to the fold in 2011 and Tom Chapman from Bad Lieutenant joined as their new bass player.