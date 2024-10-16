New short documentary ‘Why’ honours those who stood up for love

Today Bronski Beat and London Records release Why? a new documentary film directed by Matt Lambert.

The documentary tells a story of resilience, power, community and solidarity using the Bronski Beat song Why? as its thematic spark point. The short film honours those who speak up and put themselves on the line for the sake of love – those in the frontlines often being the most at risk.

In 1984, Jimmy Somerville told Record Mirror that Why? was about “a constant fight for your right to love and that’s a right everybody should have – to love who they want.” Forty years later he adds: “I never thought a song that we wrote in 1984 would resonate even more powerfully in 2024.”

“It was such a dream to look into the past and future with Jimmy,” said director Matt Lambert. “This project was born out of an ongoing dialogue about the past and our ongoing responsibilities to protect what we’ve fought so hard for.”

The film will have its premiere on YouTube at 9pm (WA time) on Wednesday 16th October.

The new film comes as singer Jimmy Sommerville celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of his band’s debut album Age of Consent.