New trailer for ‘I Am Woman’ builds excitement for the biopic

A new trailer for the Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman shows more scenes from the upcoming film about the Australian singer and feminist icon.

Helen Reddy arrived in New York in 1966, virtually broke and a single mother of a toddler, before she went on to become one of the most successful recording artists of her generation. She wrote and sang the song I Am Woman that became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s.

Described as a “film for our times”, the producers say I Am Woman is a story of fearless ambition and passion, about a woman who led the way for other women seeking equality by smashing societal norms to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai, 52 Tuesdays) stars as Helen Reddy and she is joined in the cast by Evan Peters (American Animals, X Men, Deadpool 2), who plays Helen’s legendary manager and husband Jeff Wald, and Danielle Macdonald (Skin, Patti Cake$, Bird Box, Dumplin’) as the legendary rock journalist Lilian Roxon and Helen’s friend.

The film, directed by Unjoo Moon, premiered to acclaim at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

OUTinPerth spoke to Helen Reddy back in 2014 and she shared with us the power of her iconic hit and why it’s still relevant today.

The biopic will be in cinemas in May.