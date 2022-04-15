New version of ‘Queer as Folk’ will arrive on June 10 in Australia

US streaming service Peacock have announced their new version of Queer as Folk will begin airing 9th June in the USA. In Australia the series will be streaming on Stan the following day.

The broadcaster has released a series of images and a teaser trailer for the new version of the show. The original groundbreaking British series debuted in 1999, and the US version came a year later. While the UK version had a short run of two series, the US version ran for 5 years.

While Russell T Davies original show followed three friends through gay lift in Manchester, and the US version chronicles the life and times of a group of friends in Pittsburg. The new series will be a completely new story following characters in New Orleans. The show has promised greater representation of gender, sexuality and race than it’s predecessors.

The new version will follow a group of friends who lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The reboot is being written by Stephen Dunn. Russell T Davies serves as an Executive Producer.

Actors who appear in the new series include Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Fin Argus, Devin Way, Ryan O’Connell, and Jesse James Keitel.

Candace Grace will portray a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood. The actor is also appearing in Acts of Crime, an upcoming series from the creator of Mr. Robot.

Johnny Sibilly stars as a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems. Sibilly previously appeared in the first season of Pose where he played Costas, Pray Tell’s boyfriend who dies of AIDS-related illness, and you might have also recently spotted him as Wilson, the water maintenance worker in Hacks.

Fin Argus will play a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real-world experience. Angus previously appeared in the feature film Clouds and the TV series Agents of Shield.

Devin Way will bring to life a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community. Way has previously appeared in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Ryan O’Connell, star of the hit Netflix series Special will also be in the show. O’Connell will portray a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.” On his Instagram, O’Connell joked, “I’m playing the gay one.”

Jesse James Keitel, who is non-binary, will play a young woman who is transgender. Her character is described as a party girl who is struggling to grow up.

Also making an appearance is Sex and the City star Kim Catrall, who will reportedly play a “Martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots”.

One thing that is the same in all version of Queer as Folk, the name of the club.

