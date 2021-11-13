Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall signs on for ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot

Kim Cattrall may have passed on being in And Just Like That the sequel series to Sex and the City, but she is onboard for another series being brought back to the screen.

Entertainment industry magazine Variety has reported that Cattrall will be appearing in the new reboot of Queer as Folk.

Cattrall will reportedly play a “Martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots”.

While Russell T Davies original show followed three friends through gay lift in Manchester, and the US version chronicles the life and times of a group of friends in Pittsburg. The new series will be a completely new story following characters in New Orleans. The show has promised greater representation of gender, sexuality and race than it’s predecessors.

Production on the new series is currently underway, and it is believed Cattrall will be heading to New Orleans as soon as she’s finished her shooting commitments to another spin-off show, How I Met Your Father.

The reboot is being written by Stephen Dunn. Russell T Davies, who created the original show serves as an Executive Producer. The new version will follow a group of friends who lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Kim Cattrall is not the only familiar face on the show. Cast members for the new production were announced back in September.

Candace Grace will portray a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood. The actor is also appearing in Acts of Crime, an upcoming series from the creator of Mr. Robot.

Johnny Sibilly stars as a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems. Sibilly previously appeared in the first season of Pose where he played Costas, Pray Tell’s boyfriend who dies of AIDS-related illness, and you might have also recently spotted him as Wilson, the water maintenance worker in Hacks.

Fin Argus will play a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies his lack of real-world experience. Angus previously appeared in the feature film Clouds and the TV series Agents of Shield.

Devin Way will bring to life a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community. Way has previously appeared in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Ryan O’Connell, star of the hit Netflix series Special will also be in the show. O’Connell will portray a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.” On his Instagram, O’Connell joked, “I’m playing the gay one.”

They’ll all join Jesse James Keitel, who was previously announced as a cast member. The actor, who is non-binary, will play a young woman who is transgender. Her character is described as a party girl who is struggling to grow up.

