New Year’s honour for musician Craig David and other celebrities

Craig David has been given an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours announcements. The musician was acknowledged for his services to music.

He’s just one of 1,239 people who have been honoured for their contribution to public life in the United Kingdom. This year’s list is one of the most diverse in the award’s history with 14.2% of recipients coming from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background. Around 7% of candidates said they have a disability, while 4% of recipients identified as being LGBT+.

Actor Toby Jones was awarded an OBE for his services to drama, while Sheila Hancock was made a Dame for her services to drama and charity. Actress Lesley Manville, who will join the next series of the The Crown was given a CBE. Racing star Lewis Hamilton was also recognised, as was Jed Mecurio, the creator of TV series Line of Duty and The Bodyguard.

MP Angela Eagle was made a Dame for her work promoting equality, while Martin Laing Gordon, the founder and chairman of the Barry and Martin’s Trust was awarded an OBE for his services to people living with HIV in China.

Professor David Ian Stuart, an international leader in structural biology was knighted for his research that has provided groundbreaking insights into human viruses including HIV, Ebola and SARS. While Tim Ramsey, the founder of Just Like Us, was recognised for his services to education and LGBTIQ equality.

