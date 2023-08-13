New York: Arrest in alleged murder of dancer O’Shae Sibley

A seventeen-year-old has been arrested by New York Police over the alleged murder of dancer O’Shae Sibley.

Sibley, a 28-year-old dancer and choreographer was stabbed and later died as a result of injuries following an altercation at a petrol station in Brooklyn on 29th July.

Sibley accompanied by a group of friends had been refueling their vehicle after a day at the beach in Jersey Shore where they had celebrated a birthday. Sibley and his friends were playing Beyonce’s Renaissance album and vogueing when they were approached by a group of males who allegedly took offence to their dancing.

Witnesses have described the men who attacked the group as shouting homophobic and racist statements and allegedly accusing the men’s dancing actions as being offensive to their Islamic religious beliefs.

In social media posts his friends said he had been trying to de-escalate the situation when he was stabbed by one of the teenagers.

The 17-year-old handed himself into police after the case received global media attention. The lawyer for the accused as told the media his client is a Christian. He has been charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime and has been held without bail. If covicted he could face 20-25 years imprisonment.

Beyonce, whose music was being played by the group of friends when they were attacked, posted a statement to her website saying, “Rest in Power O’Shae Sibley”.

