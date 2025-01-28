Search
US President Donald Trump bans transgender people from the military

News

US President Donald trump has signed an executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.

He introduced a similar order during his first presidency, the rule was then revoked by Joe Biden during his term in office.

The new order will potentially force all current personnel who are transgender to be removed from their employment. While he’s also ordered that the military’s diversity, inclusion and equity programs be gutted.

US President Donald Trump.

Prior to Trump’s first presidency it was estimated that there were 14,000 transgender personnel in the US armed forces.

Alongside the orders relating to transgender staff, the President also ordered that all military personnel who had been dismissed for failing to take COVID vaccinations be reinstated with back pay.

The President also ordered the development of an ‘iron dome’ missile protection system in the USA. The Executive Order directs implementation of a next generation missile defense shield for the United States against ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next generation aerial attacks, according to paperwork cited by CNN.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

