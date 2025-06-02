News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test!



Each week, we round up key events, surprising moments, and trending stories from around the globe to challenge how well you’ve kept up with the news.



Whether you’re a current events expert or just here for fun, this quiz is a great way to catch up, stay informed, and maybe learn something new along the way. Ready to find out if you’ve got your finger on the pulse? Let’s dive in.

What did Western Australian Greens senator Dorinda Cox announce on Sunday afternoon that caught her colleagues by surprise?

What big change happened for Western Australians wanting to change their gender on official documents this week?

Rebecca Bennett was given the Executive Leadership Award at the Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards. At which Western Australian university is she a Vice Chancellor?

Name the star of TV show M*A*S*H who passed away this week at the age of 87.

What book is the Queer Book Club set to read this month?

Actor Jussie Smollett’s long run legal troubles stemming from accusations he faked an assault in Chicago back in 2022 have come to an end, how much money did he donate to charity to settle the case?

Which pop singer cancelled her WorldPride concert at short notice, disappointing fans who’d tavelled to Washington DC for the show?

Own Hasluck is starring in a play that opened at Black Swan State Theatre Centre this week, it’s written by Heartbreak High star Thomas Weatherall. What’s the play called?

Donna Kebab is getting ready to celebrate 10 years of her drag career, what’s her upcoming anniversary show titled?

Two Perth based arts organisations announced they’d be closing down this week – what were they?

How did you go? Scroll down to get the answers.

Here’s the answers.