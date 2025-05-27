Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk’s spokesperson comments on arts organisation closures

A spokesperson for Simone McGurk, the Minister for Creative Industries, has commented on the closure of Propel Youth Arts and the Perth International Cabaret Festival.

On Monday Propel Youth Arts announced they’d be closing down after more than 20 years of creating pathways for young Western Australians, while today the Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) announced their 2025 festival would not be staged and the organisation would be wound up.

- Advertisement -

Both organisations cited a lack on government support for core operations, but the minister’s spokesperson said both groups had received government support but had been unable to sustain viable operations.

“It is a decision of the Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) to wind up its operations.” the minister’s spokesperson told OUTinPerth.

“Since 2020 PICF have received more than $500,000 in State Government funding.”

The minister’s office said the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries would support the PICF board through the processes of winding up the organisation.

When it came to supporting young Western Australians to discover careers and build skills in the arts, the minister’s spokesperson said it was another organisation that struggled to be viable.

“The State Government supported Propel Youth Arts WA (Propel) with funding commitments of $530,000 over two years.

“The DLGSC had been working with Propel Youth Arts Board as the organisation had been grappling with its ongoing viability.” the spokesperson said.

“The Cook Government continues to support the youth arts sector through investment in arts organisations such as Barking Gecko Arts, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Sensorium, WA Youth Jazz Orchestra, WA Youth Theatre Company, the Literature Centre and youth festivals including AWESOME Arts.” they said.

McGurk was appointed Minister for Cultural Industries after Labor being returned at the 2025 state election. Previous Arts minister David Templeman retired at the election.

Helen Hristofski, Chair of Propel Youth Arts WA.

When news of Propel Youth Arts closure was announced they highlighted the difference between funding in WA in comparison to similar organisations in other states.

“It’s clear that the WA Government currently has little interest in ensuring all young people have access to the full spectrum of cultural opportunity,” said Helen Hristofski, Chair of Propel Youth Arts WA.

The chair highlighted that by comparison South Australia’s Carclew, a similar organisation, operated with a significantly larger budget.

“In 2023, Propel received $450,000 in state funding. In the same year, Carclew – South Australia’s equivalent youth arts enabling organisation – received $2.8 million, and this annual funding amount continues. For a state as prosperous as WA, it is particularly cruel there is disregard for ensuring explicit youth arts policy and accompanying strategic investment.” Hristofski said.

“Propel’s closure is not an isolated case. It’s a symptom of the fragility caused by under investment across WA’s cultural sector. Our state government holds a social contract not just to build cultural places, but to invest in the people and programs that bring those spaces to life, for all of us.” Hristofski said.

PICF Chair, John Poulsen, also highlighted the challenge of securing core funding as the reason a closure was inevitable.



“This is a heartbreaking outcome for a Festival that consistently delivered cultural, social, and economic value,” Poulsen said. “We created something truly special and it’s devastating to see it leave a hole in the winter arts and events calendar in Perth—not because of a lack of vision, passion or success, but because foundation financial support could not be secured.”

Tania Hudson, CEO of the Chamber of Arts and Culture Western Australia, said it was sad to see both organisations being brought to a close, and said there was a need for funding bodies to think about long term support rather than short-term program funding.

“The Chamber was saddened to learn of the impending closure of Propel Youth Arts WA and the Perth International Cabaret Festival. Both of these organisations have added significantly to the vibrancy and liveability of Western Australia, and supported the careers of many artists and arts workers.”

“The arts and culture sector continues to face funding challenges, particularly in terms of core or operational funding of a sustainable nature. Achieving diversity of funding sources and revenue streams, sourced from across the public and private sectors, is key, but that is extremely challenging in an environment with so many competing needs.” Hudson said.

Organisations are needing to be creative and clever in how they design sustainable operating models, although sometimes that is not enough. Funders must be prepared to provide long-term support and not just one-off or short-term program funding.

Hudson said there were many great success stories in the sector, and hopefully the close of two key organsiations in a week was not a sign of a wider challenge.

“There are many success stories in our sector, telling the stories that we need to hear, celebrating the histories we need to protect, and stimulating the discussion we need to be having. We are hopeful that this week’s closure announcements are isolated cases.” she said.

A family member of OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson was a staff member at Propel Youth Arts in 2006.