Leigh Andrew Hill
Ngalak Nidja Bilya: Queer fundraiser ball for NAIDOC Week

The Rechabite are hosting a special fundraising event with a stellar line-up of First Nations talent to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2024, in collaboration with Boorloo Justice co-founder Tanesha Bennell.

The Indigenous/LGBTIQA+ focused fundraiser will celebrate the immense talent of First Nations DJs, performers and creative artists, and in turn invites the wider community to come together to celebrate and show respect to the Indigenous peoples and culture of this beautiful place we call home.

Ngalak Nidja Bilya, which translates to We Are The River, represents the current Noongar season of Makuru and the fluidity and ever-flowing nature of sexuality, gender and identity – recognising that queerness existed long before us in man shapes and forms.

All profits from ticket sales will be donated to three local LGBTIQA+ inclusive First Nations organisations – Langford Aboriginal Association, Nyoongar Outreach Services and Camp 4 Mob.

Get ready for a jam-packed line up including DJs, drag, live music and burlesque from Bubba & Jolie, Lil Bush Rat, Soju Gang, 2 Lubly, Agapantha, Robin Banks, Yikes, Nyorn, Sodalicious, Sodavyne and more.

There’s even a $1000 prize for the best dressed of the night – so make sure you go all out representing the Ngalak Nidja Bilya theme!

Ngalak Nidja Bilya (We Are The River) will be at The Rechabite on Saturday, 13 July. For tickets and more info head to naidoc.org.au

