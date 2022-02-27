Nick de la Hoyde drops dreamy pop track ‘Devotion’

Sydney-based artist Nick de la Hoyde has released a brand new track – Devotion.

“It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the future. Ambitiously chasing goals so hard that everything else in your life comes second,” de la Hoyde said of the track.

“But then along comes a special person, who makes you open your eyes to the love and the magical journey you were previously shutting out! Your life tuns from emptiness to one of beauty.”

Co-written, recorded and produced by Nick alongside brothers/producers Joseph & Timothy de la Hoyde, Devotion is a track about being woken from a state of blind ambition to realising there is more to life.

Nick’s vocal swoons over a lush cinematic soundscape, featuring a rich orchestral brass and string section, and hard-hitting drums.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Nick de la Hoyde’s brand of honest, unfiltered pop has won awards at the IMA’s for best pop album, been synced to popular TV shows and has enjoyed international streaming and radio support.

Nick has performed Rolling Loud Miami alongside the likes of Post Malone, Travis Scott, as well as supported the likes of Max on his Downunder tour.

Devotion is out now.

