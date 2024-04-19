Nick Ward has a new tune, it’s called ‘Shooting Star’

Australian indie musician Nick Ward takes us back to the days of high school, awkward moments in the locker room, hyper masculinity, and secret crushes.

Ward has just shared the video for their new tune Shooting Star, it’s an instant earworm and it comes with a great video too.

- Advertisement -

The video has moments of violence, but it’s worth watching all the way to the end.

Ward’s recent hit Gimme was the most played tune on Triple J in March, and fans are sure to get behind his new offering too.

Ward says Shooting Star is a deeply personal track that is a heartfelt ode to confidence and self-worth. The song is a homage to the unwavering support of his mother and his own journey towards self-assurance.

“It’s a song about confidence and self-worth, and how my mum has always been a stream of support and love. I’ve really struggled with confidence my whole life, and it’s only through music and performing that I’ve found it. This song really feels like the emotion of being on top of the world to me.” Ward said.

Collaborating with fellow Full Circle artists SOLLYY and FRIDAY*, Ward crafted Shooting Star in a single afternoon, harnessing the collective’s creative energy to produce a song that is as authentic as it is captivating.

Inspired by the film Beau Travail by Claire Denis, the video offers a thought-provoking exploration of identity and self-expression.

As co-director, alongside Charles Buxton-Leslie, Ward says the video stayed true to his vision, creating a visual narrative that explores themes of masculinity and vulnerability with sensitivity and depth.

“I wanted to make a video about the inherent violence and eroticism of masculinity and thought that a sports team would be a good symbol to explore those themes. It’s a recreation of emotions I had growing up in a toxic male-dominant environment. The feeling of being scared of men yet sort of in awe of them” Ward said.