Nickelodeon say SpongeBob SquarePants is in the LGBTIQ community

Nickelodeon have shown their support for Pride month in the USA by highlighting performers and characters on their channel who are part of the LGBTIQ community.

On Twitter they highlighted Avatar Korra from The Legend of Korra and performer Michael D. Cohen from Henry Danger, and the world’s most famous sponge, Spongebob.

Korra is bisexual, something that has been revealed on the show, and Cohen who plays Schwoz Schwartz in Harvey Danger and it’s spin-offs, is transgender. The actor shared their gender history last year, revealing they had transitioned almost 20 years ago. SpongeBob’s sexuality has always been the subject of debate.

Creator Stephen Hillenburg has previously declared SpongeBob to be asexual. Back in 2005 conservative groups expressed outrage when the show featured the character singing along to the Sister Sledge song, We Are Family, and accused the cartoon of trying to recruit young children to homosexuality.



The Nickelodeon post has reignited discussion over the character’s sexuality, and has seen “SpongeBob is gay” trending on social media platform Twitter.

Whether SpongeBob is gay, asexual, biromantic or an ally, Happy Pride Month!

