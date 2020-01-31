Nicki Minaj revealed as guest for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ S12 premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 is less than a month away, and the reality series have just announced a big name is joining the judging panel for this year’s premiere.

Superstar Nicki Minaj is set to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Cressley and Ross Matthews behind the desk for this year’s debut.

The drag competition has made it something of a tradition to have a pop superstar make an appearance in the season premiere, with Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga judging the queens over the last three cycles.

Last week, Drag Race fanatics were surprised with a live reveal of this year’s cast on Facebook Live, introducing thirteen new competitors to the world.

Heidi N Closet, Gigi Goode, Widow Von’du, Crystal Methyd, Nicky Doll, Jackie Cox, Brita, Dahlia Sin, Rock M Sakura, Jaida Essence Hall, Aiden Zhane, Jan and Sherry Pie will be the names on everyone’s lips when Season 12 drops this February.

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 from Friday 28th February on Stan.