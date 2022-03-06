Nicky Doll, Kiddy Smile named as judges on ‘Drag Race France’



The RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise continues to expand, with the team getting ready to launch the first ever season of Drag Race France.

The production team have got French and international fans alike buzzing with the announcement of their judges: drag queen Nicky Doll, DJ and musician Kiddy Smile and TV presenter Daphne Bürki.

Nicky Doll made a huge impression during her short time on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 in the US, going on to review the looks of other seasons and make a name for herself at the intersection of fashion and drag. Nicky will also be the second former contestant to take on an international judging panel after Brooke Lynn Hytes took the original title of Queen of the North on Canada’s Drag Race.

Nicky will be joined on the panel by musician Kiddy Smile, who became a favourite in the OUTinPerth office with their addictive tracks, and French pop culture star Daphne Bürki.

Drag Race France will join the UK, Thailand, Down Under, Spain, Italy and Holland in having a home-grown drag showdown.

