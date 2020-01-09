No charges in Malaysian gay sex video political scandal

Malaysia’s Attorney General has announced there will be no charges in relation to a video that many believed to be of a cabinet minister engaging in gay sex.

In June 2019 the explicit video was widely distributed on social media, and political staffer Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz declared he was one of the men photographed. He told reporters that he had been filmed without his knowledge.

It was speculated that the other man in the video was Aziz’s boss, Economic Minister Azmin Ali (pictured). Ali denied he was the other man featured in the video, saying that his political enemies were attacking him with the unfounded allegation.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Malaysia and accusation of homosexuality are often made against political rivals.

The footage was sent to experts based in the USA to determine if it was possible to positively identify the two men in the footage. Attorney General Tommy Thomas has announced that there will be no criminal charges because the footage was of a low resolution and it was not possible to make an identification.

Aziz welcomed the finding and thanked his wife and children for standing by him throughout the investigation.

“As I have consistently maintained from the beginning, this video is nothing but a nefarious plot to destroy my political career…I had no doubt that justice will be done.” Aziz said.

OIP Staff