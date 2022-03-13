No more YMCA? Donald Trump finds a new theme tune

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Former US President Donald Trump appears to have fallen out of love with the Village People’s Y.M.C.A.

Earlier this week Trump taped an episode of the podcast Full Send where he spoke about how people at his rallies liked it when he played the Village People’s disco era hit, but he then described the song as the “gay national anthem”.

“You know what gets ’em rocking? YMCA,” Trump said.

“YMCA — the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? The gay national anthem,” he added.

When the former President spoke at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday he finished his appearance with a new selection. Hold On, I’m Coming by soul duo Sam and Dave. The new choice of song fueled speculation that Trump is considering running for a return to office at the next US federal election.

Under the US constitution leaders are limited to just two terms in office. The limitation is laid out in the Twenty-second amendment that was adopted in 1951. Since the laws were changed, only five presidents have served two terms; Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Regan, George W. Bush, and Barrack Obama.

Grover Cleveland is the only US President to serve two non-consecutive terms in office. Clevleand was the country’s 22nd and 24th President holding office from 1885 to 1889, and returning for a second stint from 1893 – 1897.

While Trump might be calling the Village People’s song a gay anthem, the writer of the song has threatened to sue anyone who describes the song as being about gay sex

Back in 2020 lead singer Victor Willis said the song was about friendship and commraderie between men while playing sports, and had absolutely no conations with homosexuality.

“I wrote 100% of the lyrics to Y.M.C.A., so I ought to know what my song is about. Y.M.C.A. is one of the most iconic songs in the world. I will not stand idle and allow it to be defamed. Therefore, I will sue the next media organization, or anyone else, that falsely suggests Y.M.C.A. is somehow about illicit gay sex. Get your minds out of the gutter please! It is not about that!” Willis said.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.