The Village People will sue you if you say YMCA is about gay sex

Victor Willis, the lead singer of The Village People, is threatening to sue anyone who suggests his band’s iconic hit YMCA has anything to do with gay sex.

Willis was out of the band for several decades, but a few years ago he won a legal battle that gave him control of the rights to the band’s name and songs. The members of the band who had toured the world for many decades had to start performing under a different name while Willis brought in new performers to be the Native American, Biker, Army Guy, Workman and Cowboy.

Posting to his Facebook page Willis said he was ready to launch legal action against anyone who suggested the ‘hanging out with the other boys’ was anything but playing sport and camaraderie. .

“I wrote 100% of the lyrics to Y.M.C.A., so I ought to know what my song is about. Y.M.C.A. is one of the most iconic songs in the world. I will not stand idle and allow it to be defamed. Therefore, I will sue the next media organization, or anyone else, that falsely suggests Y.M.C.A. is somehow about illicit gay sex. Get your minds out of the gutter please! It is not about that!” Willis said.

After Willis launched his revamped version of the band, one of their first live shows was here in Perth, and it got dismal reviews.

OIP Staff

