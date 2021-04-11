‘Noir’ is the latest killer tune from French band Yelle

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

French band Yelle are back with another killer tune, Noir is the latest offering from their album L’Ère du Verseau.

The band released the album, the fourth in their career, in late 2020 and so far there’s been a number of catchy singles from the record including Je t’aime encore and Karate.

The clip for the new tune sees Yelle (Julie Budet) and GrandMarnier (Jean-François Perrier) hanging out with some gender non-conforming sidekicks and fashionistas. Yelle also has some very impressive earrings.

Check out their latest slice of smooth Parisian pop.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.