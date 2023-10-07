Nominate amazing WA women for the ‘Hall of Fame’

As part of the celebrations for the Centenary of Internationals Women’s Day and UN Women Perth, launched the WA Women’s Hall of Fame in 2011.

In the last thirteen-years, 267 inspiring Western Australian women from all walks of life, from all regions in this State, and from a myriad of diverse cultural backgrounds, have been recognised for their achievements and their contribution to this great State.

2024 nominations will be accepted in the categories of: Health, Community, Culture, Education, Arts, Sport, Business, and the newly expanded category, STEM & Technical Trade.

Fiona Reid, Chairperson WA Women’s Hall of Fame, announced this exciting addition to the nomination categories at the launch saying, “Whilst we have long recognised the inspiring achievements of women in STEM, it is hoped that by expanding the category to incorporate ‘Technical Trades’, it will inspire more nominations of women working in traditionally male dominated industries.

“By acknowledging women in this expanded field, it offers an opportunity to present role models, and thus support, for younger women considering these areas of endeavour.”

Nominations will also be accepted for the ’Roll of Honour’, to be inducted posthumously.

The Hall of Fame is an incredible record of the diversity in life for women around our State. It celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, reflecting on how far we have come, and how far we still must go to realise gender equality for all.

The 2024 WA Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees will be announced in March, as part of the annual International Women’s Day celebrations.

Nominations are open until 3rd December 2023, put your nominations in now.

