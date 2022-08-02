Nominations now open for AHRC Human Rights Awards



The Australian Human Rights Commission has announced nominations are now open for the annual Human Rights Awards.

The celebration marks extraordinary achievements in the advancement of human rights and equality in Australia.

This year’s categories include the Human Rights Medal, Young People’s Human Rights Medal, Community Award and the Law Award.

Awarded every year since 1987, previous winners include High Court Justice Michael Kirby, Olympic swimmer and advocate Ian Thorpe, First Nations campaigner Eddie Mabo, journalist Peter Greste and more.

Australian Human Rights Commision President Rosalind Croucher says she is delighted awards will be presented in-person, as well as live-streamed, after a short hiatus.

“This will be an opportunity for all of us,” Professor Croucher said.

“As a broad community of human rights advocates from across Australia to come together, recognise one another’s work, and elevate the importance of protecting human rights.”

Nominations close Sunday 4 September. For more information, head to humanrights.gov.au

