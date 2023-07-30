Nominations open for 2023 Australian Human Rights Awards

Individuals and organisations working in community sectors, including services dedicated to LGBTQIA+ communities, are encouraged to nominate for the 2023 Australian Human Rights Awards.

Presented by the Australian Human Rights Commission, the Awards provide national recognition to champions from all walks of life from across the country, as well as to significant achievements in protecting and promoting human rights in Australia.

Nominations are currently open, and the 2023 awards feature a Community Award category, recognising the contribution of an individual or organisation with a proven track record in promoting and advancing human rights in Australia.

Other categories include the Law Awards, the Media & Creative Industries Award, the Young People’s Award and the prestigious Human Rights Medal.

“2023 is a landmark year for people and organisations involved with human rights as we commemorate 75 years since the UN adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Says Australian Human Rights Commission President, Emeritus Professor Rosalind Croucher.

“This hugely important document continues to underpin so much about our contemporary approach to rights, justice and equality here in Australia and around the world, and so this year we’re focussed on highlighting the work of Australia’s human rights heroes in this context.

“The Australian Human Rights Awards provide an incredibly valuable opportunity to honour and promote the work of our everyday heroes of human rights as well as our more high-profile achievers. So, I encourage all Australians to get involved and nominate the people and organisations they admire who are working to protect and promote human rights in Australia.”

Nominations close on Monday 4 September. For more information, head to humanrights.gov.au

