Nominations open for the 2025 WA Mental Health Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2025 WA Mental Health Awards.

It’s Western Australia’s annual opportunity to celebrate individuals, organisations and projects making an impact in mental health in Western Australia.

Whether you want to celebrate a dedicated mental health professional, a groundbreaking organisation, an inspiring community project or a leader with lived experience, the WA Association for Mental Health want to hear from you.

Your nominations help shine a spotlight on the important work being done to support mental health and wellbeing across our state.

Nominations close at 3.00pm on Wednesday 30 July.

The awards ceremony will be held on World Mental Health Day – Friday 10 October at Beaumonde on the Point, East Perth.

Tickets to the award ceremony will be available soon through the WA Mental Health Awards website.

There’s lots of categories that you can nominate people and organisations for including the prestigious Minister’s Award, the Merycare Promotion or Prevention Award, the WA Mental Health Commission Lived Experience Impact & Inspiration Award and the Hope Community Services Mental Health Education Award

There’s also the Diversity & Inclusion Award, Lotterywest Mental Health Employee or Volunteer Excellence Award, Edge Employment Solutions Mentally Healthy Workplace Award, WAAMH News & Media Award and the Youth Focus Innovation in Service Delivery Award.