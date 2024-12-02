Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Nominations open for WA Women’s Hall of Fame

Lifestyle

Nominations are currently open for the 2025 WA Women’s Hall of Fame.

The prestigious honour is reserved for women in Western Australia who are truly making a difference in our communities.

Applicants may nominate eligible women in a range of categories including health, community, culture, education, the arts, sport, business, STEM and technical trades.

Organisers have just announced the deadline to nominate for 2025 has been extended to ensure everyone has a chance to put forward women to who deserve to be recognised for their exceptional achievements.

The awards also remember the legacies of exceptional women we’ve lost, and posthumous nominations are welcome for the WA Women’s Hall of Fame Roll of Honour.

Previous winners include founding Co-Chair of Women in Media Victoria Laurie, Senator Dorinda Cox, Noongar Elder Dorothy Bagshaw, Indigenous Psychological Services pioneer Dr Tracy Westerman AM and the late Isabelle Lake – a passionate advocate for the local transgender community.

Nominations close on Wednesday, 11 December 2024. For more information, head to wawomenshalloffame.com.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

