Northern Territory government removes Pride flags from hospitals

The Northern Territory government has ordered that Pride flags be removed from all of the territory’s hospitals.

Health Minister Steve Edgington said the flags were not permitted under the government’s flag guidelines.

“The long-standing Northern Territory government protocol is to fly the Australian, Northern Territory and Aboriginal flags,” he said.

NT Health Minister Steve Edgington.

“All NT health facilities are required to comply with this protocol, and it was recently identified that some flag displays at hospitals were not compliant.

“Consequently, these displays have been amended.” the Minister announced.

While the Minister only referenced the Pride flag in his statement, the Torres Strait Islander flag has also been removed. Alongside his role as the territory’s Health Minister Edgington is also the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs.

The flying of the flags was previously highlighted as a significant achievement in the government’s Gender Equity Action Plan 2022-2025. The plan was developed under the previous Labor government.

“Northern Territory Health Services and sub-contracted service providers upgrading their entrances, flyers, waiting rooms and bathrooms to be more inclusive. For example, the pride rainbow flag and other flags supporting gender identity diverse people are displayed in hospital foyers and other public spaces,” the plan notes.

Former Deputy Minister Chansey Paech has labeled the minister’s action as “hateful” noting that faced with the choice of amending the guidelines or banning the flags, the minister opted for the latter.

“I think the health minister, Steve Edgington, should be focused on delivering better health outcomes for Territorians, not steering division in our community, because we need in the space of health leadership that brings us together, not pulls us apart,” he said.

“Safe spaces for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, as well as our rainbow community, are an important part of ensuring inclusive, comprehensive health care is provided.” Paech said.