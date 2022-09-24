Norwegian police seek second suspect in mass shooting

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Police in Norway have confirmed they are seeking a second suspect in relation to the mass shooting that occurred in June.

Two people were killed and twenty-one were injured when shots were fired at a succession of venues including popular gay bar The London Pub. The shooting occurred just hours before the city’s planned Pride celebrations.

“The hypothesis that it was an act of terrorism has now been strengthened,” police lawyer Boerge Enoksen told a news conference on Friday.

Police have not released the name of the man but described him as a Norwegian citizen in his 40’s who is previously known to police for criminal activity. Police say the man is currently overseas. An international warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Previously the only person arrested over the incident was Zaniar Matapour. He was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.