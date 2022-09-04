Bibliophile | ‘Nothing to Hide’ shares stories of trans & gender diverse Australia

Nothing to Hide

edited by Sam Elkin, Alex Gallagher, Yves Rees & Bobuq Sayed

Allen & Unwin

Well into the twentieth century in Australia, individuals who engaged in crossdressing or other ‘gender-deviant’ behaviour anywhere public were arrested and charged under state vagrancy laws. As a consequence, most gender-diverse people lived in the shadows, far away from surveillance and police violence.

Although there have been changes to laws and an increased acceptance of gender diversity, with the mainstream television favourite Neighbours even including trans advocate Georgie Stone as Mackenzie Hargreaves, a teenage character at Erinsborough High.

Unfortunately the visibility has not always been positive and there continues to be violence and discrimination towards gender diverse people. Most Australians would struggle to name a handful of gender diverse people, and transphobic misinformation and anti-trans rhetoric is still pervasive.

Nothing to Hide is the first ever multidisciplinary anthology of trans and gender diverse voices to be published by a mainstream Australian outlet. Thirty-two people tell their own stories, on their own terms, from their experiences of living in Australia or having lived here.

There are contributions from septuagenarians to teenagers and from emerging writers to established ones. Some of the writers are disabled, some are incarcerated and some are neurodivergent. Some have come from other countries, some no longer live in Australia and some are Indigenous.

These are very personal journeys and lessons in self-love. From overcoming past traumas and questioning internalised transphobia to lives on hold during Covid lockdowns; from questioning language and the colonial trappings of gender to “not giving a fuck”.

There is a note to readers that some of the writing contains potentially triggering content, particularly in the areas of transphobia, homophobia, prejudice and discrimination. Some of the writers mention violence, sexual assault, childhood abuse, eating disorders and/or suicide.

When Julie Peters writes about her journey in “a trans and gender de-mythology”, she hopes that gendered behaviour is close to its use-by date “because gender limits and individual’s potential, as well as limiting the social and psychological evolution of humanity”.

Lezly Herbert

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

