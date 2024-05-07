Sydney council bans books with same-sex parents from libraries

A Sydney council has voted to ban books featuring same sex parents, a move which state politicians say may violate the New South Wales anti-discrimination act.

Cumberland city council in Western Sydney voted in a favour of a proposal put forward by former mayor and current council Steve Christou. The proposal calls for the council’s eight libraries to take “immediate action” to “rid” their services of any books about same-sex parenting.

Christou said he was inspired to take action after a constituent complained about the book Same-Sex Parents by author Holly Duhig. The firebrand councillor said the book had been found in the children’s section.

The motion was passed with the support of five of Councillor Christou’s colleagues, while five others voted against the motion.

“We’re going to make it clear tonight that … these kind of books, same-sex parents books, don’t find their way to our kids,” Christou said during debate. “Our kids shouldn’t be sexualised.

“This community is a very religious community, a very family-orientated community.

“They don’t want such controversial issues going against their beliefs indoctrinated to their libraries. This is not Marrickville or Newtown, this is Cumberland city council.” Councillor Christou said.

Duhig’s book features a photograph of two Dads with a child on the front cover, while a smaller graphic shows a family with two Mums.

The move has been criticised by members of the New South Wales state government. Arts Minister John Graham said the government may withhold funding from the council if they continued to censor books.

“When civilisations turn to burning books or banning books it is a very bad sign. That is equally true for local councils,” he said.

“It is up to readers to choose which book to take off the shelf. It should not be up to local councillors to make that choice for them or engage in censorship.” the Minister said.

Equality Australia’s legal director, Ghassan Kassisieh, stated that supplying books which reflect the lives of same-sex couples’ children helps guarantee that public libraries remain inclusive for all.

“Councils should offer services to all people in their local community without discrimination,” they said. “They should not be cancelling rainbow families — or anyone — off their library shelves.”