NSW government supports all recommendations from inquiry into LGBT hate crimes

The NSW Government today released its formal response to the NSW Special Commission of Inquiry into Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ) Hate Crimes.

The government said after carefully considering the almost 3,500-page report prepared by the Inquiry, they would support all 19 of the Inquiry’s public recommendations.

- Advertisement -

Led by Commissioner, the Honourable Justice John Sackar, and launched in April 2022, the Inquiry looked into the unsolved deaths of LGBTIQ+ people that may have been hate crimes between 1970 and 2010 that had been the subject of previous investigation by the NSW Police Force.

The Commission’s report identified shortfalls in how NSW Government authorities responded to these deaths and found that investigations were not consistently handled with professionalism, fairness, respect, and compassion.

There will now be new inquests into several deaths the inquiry looked into including the deaths of Scott Miller, Paul Rath, Richard Slater and Carl Stockton.

NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley.

New South Wales Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the report made for difficult reading.

“The Inquiry report made for deeply difficult reading; a difficulty dwarfed by the lived experiences shared by so many.

“Today is an important milestone in a long journey for victims, victim-survivors, advocates and allies who have suffered from these crimes.

“We can’t change what has happened in the past, but we can and will do everything in our power to learn, evolve and prevent history from repeating itself.” Catley said.

“The Government response is another step in the pursuit of justice and the Government and NSW Police Force are actively working to implement report’s recommendations in partnership with the LGBTIQ+ community.” she said.

The government also acknowledged that the Inquiry also heard of the deep hurt that continues to be felt by LGBTIQ+ communities, and the legacy of distrust of government services that continues to the present day.

Penny Sharpe, the leader of the government in the Legislative Council said the inquiry had allowed an important reexamination of one of the state’s darkest times.

“I want to again thank Commissioner Sackar, the Special Commission team, and everyone who contributed to this exhaustive investigation to re-examine a dark passage in the history of our state.

“This Inquiry, the events that have led to it and those that will follow, will be remembered as a crucial step in coming to terms with the role that the NSW Government played in these many tragedies.” Sharpe said.

“In previous decades, NSW Government institutions set a standard that not only stood by inequality and injustice, but fostered, and at times participated in it.

“We fundamentally failed the victims of these hate crimes and their families, and we can never let that occur again.

“The dedicated and comprehensive work of the whole Inquiry team stands on the shoulders of the efforts of many members of LGBTIQ+ communities, as well as the families and friends of victims – for that we say thank you.”

The NSW government said implementation of some recommendations has already been completed. Action on other recommendations is underway or will be implemented following further planning or technological advances.

The NSW Police Force has established Taskforce Atlas to oversee implementation of the NSWPF-related recommendations.

A working group has been established to develop a process for conducting the recommended systematic review or audit of all unsolved homicides from 1970 to 2010.

The government’s full response can be read online.