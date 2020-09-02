NSW leaders urged to stand with trans kids against Mark Latham Bill

New South Wales peak transgender support organisation The Gender Centre has teamed up with just.equal on a new initiative, urging political leaders not to support anti-transgender legislation introduced by Mark Latham.

The Education Amendment Bill, put forward by NSW One Nation leader Latham, would prohibit any recognition of trans and gender diverse kids in schools, and threaten the jobs of school staff who support trans and gender diverse young people.

The Gender Centre and just.equal’s project assists people in showing their support for trans and gender diverse youth, and write to NSW leaders expression concerns over the bill, as part of a letter-writing initiative.

The two groups have also launched a petition calling on NSW leaders to affirm trans and gender diverse students, and not allow them to be erased from NSW schools.

The Gender Centre spokesperson, Eloise Brook, said the Education Amendment Bill would effectively restrict the ability of these students to attend school.

“The bill would have a profoundly negative impact on trans youth health. Transgender children would struggle to access education safely in a way that every other NSW student receives. It would give a green light to bullying, and it would increase demand on the state’s already overstretched mental health system.”

“What we are seeing currently being debated in Parliament is at odds with the reality of trans and gender diverse children and their families.”

“This has led to the Gender Centre commenting on the proposed amendments and encouraging parliamentarians to become more informed about the negative impacts that would arise should this legislation be enacted.”

“We would very much like for the NSW Parliament to emerge from this debate with a better understanding of our amazing transgender children and families, and as a result, to reject this legislation.”

Just.equal spokesperson, Rodney Croome, adds there is national concern about the NSW bill.

“LGBTIQ+ people across Australia are worried bills like the one proposed in NSW may be introduced elsewhere.”

“We want to do all we can to support LGBTIQ+ communities in NSW stand against this discriminatory legislation so it won’t be enacted and so it won’t spread to other states and territories.”

“I urge everyone who wants to affirm trans and gender diverse people, and oppose the One Nation bill, to send an email and sign the petition.”

Letters sent through the webform will go to the parliamentary inquiry into the Bill, as well as to the NSW Premier, Opposition leader, Education Minister and Shadow Education Minister.

A separate petition rallying against the Bill, launched by Sam Guerra, has almost gathered 80,000 signatures since it kicked off three weeks ago.

OIP Staff

