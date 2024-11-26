NSW police charge man over alleged hate crime in Darlinghurst

A man will face court in Sydney charged over an alleged hate crime.

About 11.30pm on Sunday 24 November 2024, two men – aged 34 and 31– were walking along Palmer Street, Darlinghurst, when they were allegedly approached by another man not known to them.

It will be alleged that the older man was threatened before he and the younger man left the scene.

A short time later the unknown male allegedly drove past the pair on several occasions in a vehicle where a number of offensive comments of a homophobic nature were made.

Police were contacted about the matter where officers from Kings Cross Police Area Command stopped the vehicle near Bourke Street and spoke with the two male occupants.

The driver – a 24-year-old man – was arrested and taken to Kings Cross Police Station and the passenger released with no further action.

The 24-year-old man was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal) and common assault. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday 10 December 2024.

There were no reports of any person being physically injured in the incident.

The report is the latest in a growing number of crimes in Australia which appear to be homophonic in nature.