NSW police charge man over Nazi salute at transgender event

New South Wales police have charged a 20-year-old man after he allegedly made a Nazi salute at an event marking Transgender Visibility.

LGBTIQA+ groups and their supporters organised a march through the inner city suburb. During the event a man, not associated with the march, stepped out in front of the group and allegedly make threatening remarks before performing a Nazi salute.

- Advertisement -

Police immediately arrested the man and he was taken to Newtown Police station and charged with knowingly displaying by public act the Nazi symbol without excuse and make a gesture in a public place that is a Nazi salute.

The man was granted bail and will appear in Newtown Local Court on Tuesday, 14th January.

New South Wales introduced laws to ban Nazi symbols and gestures in August 2022. The new offence in the Crimes Act 1900 carries a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment or a $11,000 fine or both for an individual; or a fine of $55,000 for a corporation.