NYC woman charged over phone threats in wake of Club Q shooting

The US Department of Justice have announced that they have arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman from New York who they allege made threatening phone calls to LGBTIQA+ businesses in the wake of the Club Q shooting.

Warning: This story has details of violence, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Sharon Robinson had been arrested and charged by indictment with making multiple threatening calls to LGBTQ businesses in Denver and Glendale.

According to allegations in the indictment, the defendant called at least four businesses catering to the LGBTQ community just a few weeks after the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

“The defendant made various threatening comments in each of the calls, including threats to “shoot your bar up” and “you’re gonna be shot up like Club Q.” The threats also included anti-LGBTQ slurs.” authorities said in a statement.

A Grand Jury made a special finding that the defendant intentionally selected her victims because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation. The United States Sentencing Guidelines recommend higher sentences for such crimes.

Robinson appeared in a New York court last week and was released on a USD$50,000 bond. She is barred from travelling outside of New York City and Long Island except to visit Colorado to attend court.

Police charged Alderson Aldrich with over 300 charges after he was apprehended at the November 20022 violent assault where he allegedly killed five people. Aldrich is currently held in prison while awaiting trial.

OIP Staff

