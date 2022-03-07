Odette brings sophomore album tour ‘Herald’ to Freo.Social

Off the back of Odette’s sophomore album Herald, she will take to stages all around Australia including Freo.Social for her Perth show.

The record plays like a coming-of-age drama minus the happy Hollywood ending.

“Transitioning from adolescence into adulthood is really hard”, Odette says. “No one gives you the tools, you know?”

Herald is a follow up to her highly acclaimed debut record, 2018’s To A Stranger, the songs on the album leave no subjective stone unturned. Love, heartbreak, grief, anger, self-analysis, accountability—you name it, it’s on here.

After grinding through her Herald Tour during 2020 and 2021, with various rescheduled shows, Odette is back with an intimate set where she will captivate and entrance audiences all around Australia.

She will be performing works of her 2020 album Herald including Feverbreak, Dwell, Amends and Herald as well as a number of unreleased songs.

Don’t miss Odette with very special guest, Liyah Knight at Freo.Social on Friday April 22.

