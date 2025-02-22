Older LGBTI Voices Take Centre Stage in WA’s LGBTIQA+ Strategy

Older LGBTI individuals in Western Australia are speaking out about the challenges they face—and GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc.) is making sure they are heard.

Today, GRAI has released its Older Persons’ Discussion Paper, a key step in shaping the LGBTIQA+ Strategy for WA. The paper is based on insights from the Older Persons’ Survey, which was launched during Seniors Week and Pride Month in November 2024.

The responses were raw, fearless, and unapologetically honest, with one participant summing up the mood: “Stop being well-meaning amateurs. Get fierce. This is a f***ing fight we’re in…”

The discussion paper highlights five critical issues affecting older LGBTIQA+ people. Social isolation, discrimination and safety concerns, lack of inclusive services, housing and financial security, and historical trauma and recognition.

Alongside these themes, the paper presents key discussion points and questions to spark further engagement.

GRAI is calling on older LGBTIQA+ people, allies, and community stakeholders to provide feedback, ensuring that the final position paper, to be presented to the LGBTIQA+ Reference Group in May, truly reflects the lived experiences of older people in our community.

GRAI Chair, David Gibson, is encouraging the community to get involved.

“Older LGBTI people have fought hard for their rights, but they still face barriers that need to be addressed. This is our chance to drive real change, and we need as many voices as possible to be part of the conversation.” he said.

Feedback can be submitted via email info@grai.org.au or in person at one of upcoming GRAI’s Coffee & Chat sessions, providing an opportunity for relaxed and open discussion.

The discussion paper can be downloaded from the GRAI website.

Feedback is being accepted until Friday 11th April. Stay informed: To receive updates throughout the consultation process, email info@grai.org.au to be added to our mailing list.