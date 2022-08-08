Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Singer, actor and humanitarian Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73.

She battled breast cancer for more than 30 years, raising awareness about the disease, while also raising millions of dollars for research and treatment of others.

Olivia died “peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” according to an Instagram post shared by her family.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

The post continued asking people to consider donating to the foundation she created.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

The British-born, Australian raised-singer, first came to prominence in the 1970’s as a country singer. She later crossed over to have success in the pop charts becoming one of the most successful artists on the global stage,

Her starring role in the 1978 musical Grease propelled her career to new heights. Co-star John Travolta today paid tribute to Newton-John saying she had made everyone’s lives better.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” Travolta posted to social media.

Travolta’s wife, actor Kelly Preston, lost her own battle with breast cancer in 2020.

