Olivia Newton-John made a dame in New Year’s honour list

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Entertainer and philanthropist Olivia Newton-John has been made a dame in the British New Year’s Honours List. The singer who was born in the UK was recognised for her work in entertainment, as well as her efforts in raising awareness about breast cancer and raising money for charity.

“Thank you to the prime minister and the main honours committee for recommending me, and of course Her Majesty the Queen for graciously approving me as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

“As a girl born in Cambridge, I am very proud of my British ancestry and so appreciative to be recognised in this way by the United Kingdom.” the singer said in a statement.

While the singer grew up in Australia, her career took off in the United Kingdom where she released her first recordings, and represented Britain in the Eurovision Song Contest. After getting her start in the UK Newton-John went on to have international recording and acting career.

Newton-John was just one of a number of well known faces receiving honours. Sir Elton John was named a Companion of the Order of the British Empire, the highest accolade possible, a position that can only be held by sixty-four people at any one time, alongside the monarch.

TV chef Nadia Hussain was awarded an MBE for her services to the culinary arts. The Bake-Off winner turned TV presenter wasn’t the only TV cooking star being recognised. Ainsley Harriott was also given the award.

Harriot said when he discovered he’d been recognised he immediately thought of his late mother.

“When I was first told about it, I immediately thought about my dear late mum – which really choked me up, because I know how proud she would have been.

“Her boy’s proud too – it’s a great honour for me and for everyone who has helped me on my way.” Harriott said.

Roger Taylor from rock band Queen was awarded an OBE for his charity work. While film directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen were both knighted.

OIP Staff