Olly Alexander responds to calls for him to withdraw from Eurovision

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singer Olly Alexander has responded to calls from activist group Queers for Palestine who have asked him to withdraw from representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2024.

In a post to social media Alexander said he understood and respected that some people would boycott this year’s event in protest of Israel’s inclusion in the competition.

“I wholeheartedly support action being taken to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the return of all hostages and the safety and security of all civilians in Palestine and Israel.” Alexander said.

“I know some people will choose to boycott this year’s Eurovision and I understand and respect their decision.

“As a participant I’ve taken a lot of time to deliberate over what to do and the options available to me. It is my current belief that removing myself from the contest wouldn’t bring us any closer to our shared goal.

“Instead, I’ve been speaking with some of the other EV contestants and we’ve decided that by taking part we can use our platform to come together and call for peace.

“I hope and pray that our calls are answered and there is an end to the atrocities we are seeing taking place in Gaza.

Alexander said he had great respect of all the people who signed the letter calling for him to step away from the competition. The letter was signed by 450 people and organisations including many prominent people in the entertainment industry.

Actor Maxine Peake and Brigette Lundy-Paine, band Goat Girl, and writers Sarah Schulman and Jason Okundaye were among the signatories. Editor Elias Jahshan who compiled the book This Arab is Queer and previously edited The Star Observer is also listed as a signatory, as is comedian Joel Kim Booster, performance artist Scottee, and Pose star Indya Moore.

Graeme Watson