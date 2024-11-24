Olly Alexander shares new tune ‘Polari’

Olly Alexader has shared the video for his new song Polari. Polari is a slang language traditionally spoken by members of gay community, theatre folk and circus performer.

The vernacular can be traced back to the nineteenth century and is a mix of Romani, Cockney rhyming slang, Yiddish and phrases from various sub-cultures.

The song is the title track from Alexander’s forthcoming debut album. Previously he’s released music as Years & Years, both as a band and later a solo project.

Following his appearance representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision this year he started using his own name.

In a world where pop songs are getting shorter and shorter, Alexander may have set a new record. His single is just 1 minute and 26 seconds long. It makes Kylie’s Padam Padam and Troye Sivan’s Rush look like epic works. Let’s hope an extended version comes out to bring it up to at least 3 minutes.

Oddly the tune’s lyrics do not appear to include any Polari.

Alexander’s album will be released on 7th February 2025 and will feature thirteen tracks. Alongside Polari, which serves as the album’s opener, there will also be be previous single Cupid’s Bow and Eurovision song Dizzy.

The other tracks will include I Know, Shadow of Love, Make Me a Man, Archangel, Miss You So Much, When We Kiss, Whisper in the Waves, Beautiful, Heal You, and Language.